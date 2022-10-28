Nancy Pelosi's Husband Recovering Following Home Assault

Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Recovering Following Home Assault

by

Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, is making a full recovery after an intruder broke into the couple’s home Friday morning and assaulted the 82 year old. 

The assailant is currently in custody and the Speaker was not in the residence at the time of the assault, according to a statement released by her office. 

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said. 