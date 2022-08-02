Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was slurring words after DUI crash: complaint

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet in the moments after he allegedly injured another driver in a drunken California crash earlier this year, newly obtained court documents reveal.

Paul Pelosi, 82, also reeked of alcohol and failed his sobriety test in the wake of the May 28 crash in Napa, according to a complaint obtained by The Post on Tuesday that sheds new light on the incident.

Pelosi, who is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a pair of DUI charges related to the crash, was taken into custody at the scene after his Porsche allegedly struck an SUV while on his way home from a dinner party.

When California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene just after 10 p.m., they noted Pelosi — who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his Porsche — appeared to be drunk.

“His eyes appears red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the complaint reads

The SUV driver, identified only as John Doe, was standing outside his vehicle when officers arrived, according to the complaint.

While the victim declined medical treatment at the scene, he told investigators five days after the crash that he was suffering “pain to his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck” and was having difficulty lifting objects.

The victim was also experiencing headaches in the wake of the collision that he had not suffered before, the complaint said.

Pelosi’s Porsche and the other driver’s SUV suffered “major collision damage,” according to the document.

Police determined at the scene that Pelosi, whose blood alcohol content was at .082%, was the cause of the crash, the court filing said.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Pelosi’s then-attorney, Paul Kramer, insisted that the SUV driver had struck the back half of Pelosi’s car as he turned onto State Route 29.

The complaint does not elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The scene in Napa where Pelosi allegedly injured another driver in a crash on May 28, 2022. KGOtv

Pelosi also smelled of alcohol and failed a sobriety test, according to the complaint. Getty Images for TIME

Paul Pelosi will not attend his arraignment and is expected to be represented by his new attorney, Amanda Bevins.

His scheduled court appearance comes as his wife, Nancy, leads a delegation of Democratic lawmakers on a high-stakes visit to Taiwan.