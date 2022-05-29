Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, 82, arrested for DUI

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested in California this weekend and charged with drunk driving.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was nabbed just before midnight in Napa County, California, and charged with one count of driving under the influence and another for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, according to public records.

The California Democrat’s husband was booked at around 4:13 a.m. Sunday and released a few hours later at 7:26 a.m., the online records show. Pelosi’s bail had been set at $5,000 on the two misdemeanors.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was nabbed just before midnight in Napa County, California. Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix Details surrounding the incident are not currently available and it’s unclear if Pelosi was driving alone when he was arrested. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

His arrest was first reported by TMZ on Sunday.

More details surrounding the incident were not immediately available, and it’s unclear if Pelosi was driving alone when he was arrested.

Napa police and Nancy Pelosi’s office did not immediately return requests for comment from The Post. In a statement to ABC News, her office said: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

Paul Pelosi was booked for DUI at 4:21 a.m. after being arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday. Napa County Criminal Justice Network

Pelosi was released at 7:26 a.m. Napa County Criminal Justice Network

The congresswoman was in Providence, Rhode Island Sunday to give the commencement speech at Brown University mere hours after her husband’s arrest.

“Graduates, you are our hope,” she told students. “We know this: Hope is the most powerful weapon against threats against democracy. We should have hope, because we believe in America.”

While giving her speech, one person yelled “we need gun control” and another shouted “criminal” at her, according to the Boston Globe.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

He founded and ran Financial Leasing Services, a successful venture capital company, and the two amassed an estimated personal fortune of more than $110 million by 2018, according to Open Secrets, a non-profit that tracks money in politics.

The couple has five children and spilt their time between San Francisco, part of which Nancy Pelosi represents in Congress, and Washington, DC.

Paul Pelosi keeps a relatively low profile but has been in the news the past year over his stock trades.

In March, he bought $2.2 million in Tesla stock as some in Congress proposed banning lawmakers and their spouses from stock trading.

Critics on both sides of the aisle think trades like Pelosi’s present a conflict of interest, given that Pelosi and other lawmakers have access to sensitive information and are responsible for enacting laws regulating businesses.