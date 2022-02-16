Nancy Pelosi vows ‘ironclad’ US support for Israel against Iran

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel amid potential missile threats from Iran during her visit to the Middle East this week.

“We’re together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development,” Pelosi said during a speech at the Knesset, according to Reuters. “Israel’s proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us.”

“The US remains ironclad, I keep using that word, in our support of Israel’s security and its regional stability,” she said.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) traveled to Israel Wednesday with a congressional delegation that is scheduled to also travel to Germany and the United Kingdom. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Ted Deutch of Florida and Barbara Lee of California, as well as nine other members of Congress, accompanied her on the trip.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a joint meeting with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy in Jerusalem, Israel, on Feb. 16, 2022. Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP

During the meeting, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy addressed US and Israeli lawmakers at the plenum, highlighting the concern of Iran.

“Iran is a terror state whose actions are aimed at wreaking havoc and destruction in every corner of the world,” Levy said, according to the Times of Israel. “We remember the firm support of the United States for Israel’s security throughout history. We are all here in the Knesset of Israel with a uniform message that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear capabilities.”

The congressional delegation also met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who later revealed they discussed “security challenges, especially Iranian aggression, and the need to maintain Israel’s regional security superiority — because only when Israel is strong can peace and stability be expanded in the region.”

Israeli lawmakers stand to applaud House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Feb. 16, 2022. AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

The meeting comes just days after Iran unveiled a long-range missile that has the capability to strike US bases in the region and hit targets inside Israel.

On Wednesday, Pelosi noted that she hopes the Senate will “very soon” approve additional funding passed in the House last fall for the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

The bill overwhelmingly passed in September in a 420-9 vote with Democratic Reps. Andre Carson of Indiana, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Marie Newman and Chewy Garcia of Illinois, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Cori Bush of Missouri voting against the measure, as did Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shakes hands with Mickey Levy, speaker of the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on Feb. 16, 2022. AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

Just days before, the far-left “Squad” lawmakers successfully cut the funding from a short-term funding bill in an attempt to shoot down the measure entirely.

In her criticism of the bill, Tlaib affirmed a “Palestinian need for security from Israeli attacks.”

“I will not support an effort to enable and support war crimes, human rights abuses, and violence. We cannot be talking only about Israelis’ need for safety at a time when Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system and are dying from what Human Rights Watch has said are war crimes,” she said at the time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Feb. 16, 2022. AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

“We should also be talking about Palestinian need for security from Israeli attacks, we must be consistent in our commitment to human life, period. Everyone deserves to be safe there. The bill claims to be quote ‘a replenishment for weapons apartheid Israel used in a crisis’ that manufactured when it attacked worshippers at one of the most holiest Islamic locations, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, committing, again, numerous, numerous war crimes.”

In September, Republicans accused their Democratic colleagues of caving in to progressives after the Iron Dome funding was removed from the initial legislation.

Tlaib and other members of the “Squad” have been repeatedly criticized for making anti-Israel or anti-Semitic comments in recent years.

Children wave Israeli and US flags during a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

In 2019, Omar tweeted that the relationship between the United States and Israel is “all about the Benjamins.” When pressed on who she thought was paying American politicians to support Israel, Omar replied, “AIPAC,” referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

She later deleted the tweet and offered an apology, as well as thanks to her colleagues “who are educating me on the powerful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”

In June last year, Omar tweeted that “[w]e have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” an equivalence that caused an uproar among colleagues who urged her to “clarify” her statement.

The far-left lawmakers have often taken the side of the Palestinians during recent conflicts in the region — angering Republicans, who accuse the Democrats of failing to stand by a US ally.