Nancy Pelosi visits husband Paul in hospital after hammer attack

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited her husband Paul in the hospital Sunday after a crazed man broke into their San Francisco home and attacked him with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

Pelosi’s motorcade arrived at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday local time as sheriff’s department vehicles led the way, flashing their service lights. The motorcade also included two black SUVs with deeply tinted windows.

Nancy Pelosi’s motorcade arrived around 11:30 a.m. local time Sunday. David G. McIntyre

The cars pulled into the side of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where the California Democrat was brought through a service entrance.

Pelosi, 82, was spotted leaving her Pacific Heights home earlier in the day with heavily armed guards. She did not take questions from reporters there.

Her husband Paul, also 82, was rushed to the hospital Friday after being confronted by an intruder who allegedly asked “Where’s Nancy?” and had zip ties on him, according to reports.

Police say David DePape, 42, hit Paul at least once with a hammer, fracturing his skull. He underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Paul Pelosi was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco mansion. David G. McIntyre

The longtime congresswoman has said little since the attack, but wrote to her colleagues in a letter Saturday that “our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.

“We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,” she said.

DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary and is expected to be charged by prosecutors on Monday.