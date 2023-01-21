Nancy Pelosi summons priests to exorcise home of evil spirits

The power of Nancy compels you!

Former House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi summoned priests to rid her luxe San Francisco home of evil spirits after a man allegedly attacked her hubby there with a hammer.

“I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty,” said Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra, the New York Times reported Saturday.

“I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services,” she added.

Fr. Arturo Albano, the pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pelosi’s local parish, insisted his staff was not involved in such a rite.

“As far as I know, no exorcism or priest services were performed at her home,” Albano told The Post.

But Pelosi may have gone outside her local church hierarchy for holy help.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone banned the Democrat from receiving Holy Communion in May, “until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion,” he wrote at the time. The archdiocese did not return a request for comment.

Pope Francis Meets Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi. VATICAN MEDIA/POOL/IPA/INSTARima

Pelosi has long referred to herself as a devout Catholic, despite her vociferous pro-abortion advocacy in opposition to church teaching.

Critics all but climbed the walls in reaction to the head-spinning news.

“Will she also be coordinating one for the speaker’s office?” wondered Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

“Hopefully Nancy doesn’t vanish after the exorcism,” tweeted Terry Mann.

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, urged Pelosi to get “help” — from a psychiatrist.

“The woman is positively conflicted. She wears her Catholicism on her sleeve while basically sticking her middle finger at the Catholic Church every opportunity she has.”

Paul Pelosi was attacked at the couple’s home in October. ABC7

“If it’s genuine, she needs psychiatric help,” Donohue continues. “And if not, it’s another example of Nancy Pelosi exploiting the Catholic Church for her own personal gain.”

But Fr. Vincent Lampert, exorcist for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, said exorcism could indeed be appropriate to combat “demonic infestation,” and the presence of evil that may linger in a place where violent crime has occurred.

“It would be the recitation of a particular prayer, inviting the presence of God back into the house, casting out any presence of evil that may be there,” Lampert said. “Then the house would be blessed with holy water, reminding us of our new life in Christ, and the fact that we need not fear any evil, because recognizing that Christ is dwelling with us.”

“I would say I get thousands of those requests every year,” he added.

Pelosi’s home was the site of a brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi October 29, when conspiracy theorist David DePape allegedly barged his way into the residence in search of the then-Speaker of the House.

DePape, 42, allegedly bludgeoned Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer, fracturing his skull and seriously injuring his right arm and hands, which required surgery, authorities said.

Police tape blocks a street outside the home of Paul Pelosi. David G. McIntyre

DePape allegedly planned to “hold Nancy hostage” and to “break her kneecaps” if she lied during his intended interrogation.

DePape, who pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse, is set to appear in court again on Feb. 23.

The Pelosis were spotted chowing down at Balthazar in SoHo last week.