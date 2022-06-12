Nancy Pelosi says her infamous sarcastic clap at Trump was ‘completely unintentional,’ reenacts viral moment on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claps on the House floor as guests are announced as they arrive prior to President Donald Trump arriving and delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Nancy Pelosi joked that her sarcastic clap at Donald Trump in 2019 was “completely unintentional.”

Pelosi became a meme when she infamously clapped at Trump after his 2019 State of the Union speech.

In Friday’s episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Pelosi urged people to vote in the midterm elections.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joked about her infamous, sarcastic clap at former President Donald Trump after his 2019 State of the Union address.

In an appearance on a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” episode, which aired Friday, a drag queen, Raja Gemini, praised Pelosi’s viral reaction to Trump as she sat right over his shoulder during an 82-minute speech.

“We throw the word masterclass around here all the time, but that sarcastic, shady clap you do was f–king epic,” Raja said.

“It was completely unintentional,” Pelosi said with a shrug and a laugh.

Pelosi became a meme in 2019 when she extended her arms and clapped at Trump with a smirk on her face. It earned her the nickname of “Queen of Condescending Applause” by some, the Washington Post reported.

On Friday, RuPaul asked Pelosi for her “words of wisdom” on “all the challenges facing our nation.”

“The single most important thing I can say is to vote. With the midterm elections coming up, it’s very important for people to make their voices and their vote heard,” Pelosi said.

Democrats may face an uphill climb in November as strategists have raised the alarm that the party needs to solidify its messaging on the economy and other major issues affecting voters.

President Joe Biden has recently been said to be “really twisted” over his low approval rating, which has dropped down to 33 percent, per a June 8 Quinnipiac poll.

Friday’s RuPaul episode ended with Pelosi and the drag queens imitating Pelosi’s sarcastic clap.

“Thank you so much for the work you’ve done and the work you continue to do tirelessly for our freedom. Your tenacity is something that we all look up to,” RuPaul said. “We have prayers in our hearts to keep you strong.”

