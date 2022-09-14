Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS’ abortion decision

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republicans have strong chances of winning the House in the November midterm elections.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still bullish about Democrats’ chances.

Democrats have believed they would win, even before the Dobbs decision on abortion rights, she said.

Expectations look grim for House Democrats’ prospects in the November midterm elections, but not to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She told Punchbowl News that, “Yes, indeed,” Democrats will pick up seats.

Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn expressed the same optimism in separate interviews with Punchbowl, touting their legislative wins and the Supreme Court’s decison to overturn Roe v. Wade as helpful to Democrats. But Pelosi said Democrats had momentum even before then.

“So when the Dobbs decision came down, it wasn’t one of those ‘If only we had known.’ No. We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on,” Pelosi told Punchbowl.

Democrats have long been expected to do the opposite as they battle concerns about inflation, President Joe Biden’s flagging poll numbers and the historic disadvantage in midterm elections for the party holding the White House.

Punchbowl noted that Pelosi maintained in the 2010 midterm elections that House Democrats would win, only to see them lose 63 seats.

Asked about comparisons being made to 2010, she said, “I don’t know what you mean by that. Nobody’s told me that.”

