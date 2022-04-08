Nancy Pelosi ripped AOC and Ron Klain, forthcoming book reveals

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly expressed frustration with left-wing members of her conference in recent months, saying at one point that “‘you couldn’t pay me a billion dollars to run for speaker again,” according to a forthcoming book.

The extent of Pelosi’s bitterness is laid out in “This Will Not Pass,” a tome by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns — details of which were published by Punchbowl News Friday and underscore the fragility of Democratic Party unity entering this fall’s midterm elections.

Last fall, for example, Martin and Burns report that Pelosi (D-Calif.) privately blasted the Congressional Progressive Caucus for its attempts to tank the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, telling another House Democrat at one point that CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were fighting to be the “queen bee” of the party.

According to the book, Pelosi privately blasted the Congressional Progressive Caucus last fall for its attempts to tank the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Pelosi has also warned that the internal battle may very well cost Democrats the House in November, according to the book, telling one senior lawmaker that the party has “alienated Asian and Hispanic immigrants with loose talk of socialism.”

“In some of the same communities…,” the book, due out May 3, reportedly adds, “Democrats had not been careful enough about the way they spoke about abortion among new Americans who were devout people of faith.”

“This Will Not Pass” is due for a May 3 release. Simon & Schuster

Pelosi has also taken issue with the Biden administration’s staffing choices, with Martin and Burns writing that she is one of several high-level Democrats who have complained about White House chief of staff Ron Klain due to “his hard-charging manner and expansive intellectual confidence.”

During the 2020 campaign, Pelosi was reportedly openly annoyed after an adviser told her to consult Klain on health care legislation.

“What, she asked, does Ron Klain know about anything?” the pair write.

Pelosi also took issue with Biden’s nomination of Xavier Becerra as the secretary of health and human services, with Martin and Burns reporting that she viewed him as “untrustworthy.”

“You should know who you’re hiring,” the speaker told Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti, a person briefed on the conversation told the authors.

“I may have some valuable information,” Pelosi reportedly added, noting that she and Becerra had served together in the House of Representatives for 24 years.

But Martin and Burns write that the trouble for Pelosi really began after her election to a fourth term as House speaker in January of last year, a position for which she felt she’d had to beg her caucus members to support her.

“At this point in my life, I don’t need this,” she reportedly vented to colleagues, later adding: “You couldn’t pay me a billion dollars to run for speaker again.”

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill declined to comment on her reported frustration, telling The Post: “Under the Speaker’s leadership, House Democrats have made historic progress for the American people and are unified by the common purpose of addressing the needs of hardworking families.”

Pelosi reportedly told another House Democrat that CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were fighting to be the “queen bee” of the party. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ron Klain was appointed Biden’s chief of staff in November 2020. EPA

“Many books will be written about the challenges of legislating during the pandemic and a period of unprecedented Republican obstruction, and we won’t be commenting on the works that substitute gossip for fact,” Hammill added.