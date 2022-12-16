Nancy Pelosi refuses to talk about Donald Trump while eating

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump leaves a bad taste in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mouth.

The 82-year-old California Democrat did not hide her disdain for the 76-year-old former president during a lunch interview with CNN.

“I don’t think we should talk about him while we’re eating,” Pelosi rebuked the network’s Jamie Gangel after the reporter asked “what it would mean” if Trump was returned to the White House in 2024.

“Really? Another Trump presidency?” Pelosi continued as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) erupted with laughter.

When Gangel pointed out that Pelosi had described the 45th president as “insane,” the outgoing speaker doubled down, saying: “I think there’s a need for an intervention there by his family or somebody. I don’t think he’s on the level, no.”

Pelosi also suggested that former President Trump needs “an intervention.” MediaPunch / BACKGRID

The interview, at a Chinese restaurant in the nation’s capital, was the first sitdown the two Democratic leaders had ever done jointly with the cable network.

Schumer, for his part, told Gangel he was confident Trump would not be elected the 47th president.

“I don’t think it will happen. The American people have gotten wise to it,” Schumer said. “It took a little while, but they did.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer laughs with Pelosi while speaking about former President Trump. CNN

Both Schumer and Pelosi defied public opinion by saying they wanted to see President Biden, 80, run for and win a second term.

“I think President Biden has done an excellent job as president of the United States,” Pelosi said. “I hope that he does seek reelection. He’s been a great president.”

Biden has not yet announced whether he would run again in 2024, but said he would make a final decision in the new year.

“Look at what he’s accomplished,” Schumer said. “He’s done an excellent, excellent

job. And if he runs, I’m gonna support him all the way.”

So far, Trump is the only person from either major party to launch a 2024 presidential campaign.