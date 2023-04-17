Nancy Pelosi campaign pays out $7,500 for ‘harassing’ texts

It’s a start.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s campaign has paid an Illinois resident $7,500 in a settlement after the man sued the California Democrat for repeatedly sending unsolicited fundraising texts.

Jorge Rojas sued the 83-year-old Pelosi’s campaign in October, saying it had violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 by hitting him up with 21 “harassing” messages between November 2021 and July 2022, Business Insider reported.

The law, which was written to prevent unwanted robocalls but applies to text messages as well, orders telemarketers to not contact US residents listed on the Do Not Call Registry — which Rojas has been on since 2008 to “obtain solitude from invasive and harassing telemarketing calls,” the lawsuit says.

The Pelosi campaign’s relentless communications amounted to a “malicious, intentional, willful, reckless, wanton and negligent disregard” for Rojas’ rights, according to the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois.

Neither Rojas nor Pelosi’s office immediately responded to a request for comment.

Pelosi changed her own phone number after the Democratic National Committee was hacked in 2016, which she said subjected her to obnoxious calls, voicemails and text messages.





For the 2022 midterms, Democratic candidates raked in $3.5 billion through their fundraising juggernaut ActBlue, to which Pelosi’s campaign solicitations were often linked.

Rojas asked for a minimum payment of $31,500 in damages but dropped the lawsuit in February — two months before the settlement payment was disclosed.

Federal campaign finance disclosures last week show Pelosi’s campaign paid Rojas $7,500 in a settlement.

Rojas also sued the California Democratic Party in November and is seeking $4,500 in damages.