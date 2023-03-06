Nancy Meyers Netflix Movie Casts Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, More – The Hamden Journal

Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson are in talks to star in the upcoming Netflix ensemble comedy marking Nancy Meyers’ return to directing, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

Sources say actor deals have not yet closed, as budgeting is still being worked through. Netflix had no comment.

First announced in April of last year, the film currently titled Paris Paramount tells the story of an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite begrudgingly on set after falling in and out of love with one another.

Meyers will direct from her own script and also serve as the pic’s producer. The project will mark her first as director since The Intern, a buddy comedy of sorts starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, which was released by Warner Bros.