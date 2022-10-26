Nancy Drew will end with its upcoming fourth season

Nancy Drew is preparing to solve her final crime.

The upcoming fourth season of Nancy Drew, which launched on the CW in 2019 and follows the titular teenage sleuth (Kennedy McMann) as she solves mysteries of all kinds in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, will be the series’ last.

Showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a joint statement Wednesday, “We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners. Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

Kennedy McMann on ‘Nancy Drew’

Jeff Weddell/The CW Kennedy McMann on ‘Nancy Drew’

Series star McMann added, “It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

Although the fourth season of Nancy Drew doesn’t yet have a premiere date, it’s slated for a midseason return next year. The series also stars Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith.

Drew marks the latest cancellation at the CW, which announced the end of seven shows back in May. In June, the network also canceled Drew spin-off Tom Swift.

