‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff Launching In Late May On The CW – The Hamden Journal

Tom Swift has an early-summer date with the CW. The Nancy Drew spinoff series starring Tian Richards will premiere at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, following a new episode Superman & Lois.

The series follows the serialized adventures of its titular character (Richards), an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him.

Ashleigh Murray plays Zenzi, Tom’s best friend, whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps him grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary. Marquise Vilsón is his bodyguard Isaac, whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom.

LeVar Burton voices Barclay, Tom’s AI, whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom’s life, Albert Mwangi is the mysterious and dangerous Rowan, who intersects Tom’s path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry.

Meanwhile at home, Tom’s relationship with his mother Lorraine (April Parker Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father’s place in elite Black society.

The Tom Swift character was introduced to the CW’s audiences during Season 2 of Nancy Drew in May.

The series from CBS Studios and Fake Empire was co-created by Nancy Drew EPs Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau and Empire writer Cameron Johnson, who also serve as executive producers along with Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Lis Rowinski.