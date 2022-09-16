“Name The Time” – The Hamden Journal

While California Governor Gavin Newsom has been somewhat reluctant to discuss debating the man running against him this fall, he offered a detailed proposal for a debate with a different politician 2,500 miles away.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis,” wrote Newsom this afternoon on Twitter, “clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let’s take this up & debate.”

Newsom also tagged @CNN, apparently as a proposed host for the debate.

He also responded to DeSantis’ “hair gel” quip about him earlier in the day — “I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function” — with “I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

Newsom’s challenge is the latest in a number that he has lobbed DeSantis way, including yesterday asking the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis decision to use federal money to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

The California governor’s tweet today was, it seems, prompted in part by a three-week old suggestion from newsman Dan Rather to new CNN boss Chris Licht, which Newsom retweeted.

“Here’s an idea for Chris Licht, the new head of @CNN,” wrote Rather Set up a debate — one-on-one — between @GavinNewsom and @RonDeSantisFL. Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates. Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up?”

Newsom, for his part, when asked today about debating his Republican opponent for California’s top job, Sen. Brian Dahle, responded, “We’ll debate him. I’ll leave it at that.”