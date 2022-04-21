Name of Caroline Kennedy’s new grandchild revealed

The Kennedy clan has a new member — with a famous nickname.

Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of diplomat Caroline Kennedy, welcomed son Edwin Garrett Moran with her husband, George Moran, earlier this month, her younger brother, John “Jack” Schlossberg, confirmed during his appearance today on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday.

The Post exclusively broke the news and published the first photos of Tatiana, George and Edwin last week.

Although the baby gets his first name from Tatiana and Jack’s father, designer Edwin Schlossberg, the proud uncle said he already has his own term of endearment for the infant.

“His name is Edwin, but I like to call him Jack,” said Jack, 29. “I can’t get away from him. I love him.”

Jack was also the nickname for the baby’s great-grandfather, President John F. Kennedy.

Tatiana Schlossberg has been seen with baby Edwin around New York City. Kevin C. Downs for NY POst

Father George Moran with baby Edwin. Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

The baby is the first grandchild for the Schlossberg clan. His middle name, Garrett, comes from his grandfather on Moran’s side of the family, Schlossberg said.

The elder Garrett Moran, who lives in Greenwich, Conn., was formerly the COO of the private equity group at the investment firm Blackstone.

Journalist Tatiana, 31, met Moran while they were undergraduates at Yale. They married in 2017 in a ceremony at her late grandmother Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ home in Martha’s Vineyard.

The baby is named for his grandfather, Edwin Schlossberg. Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

This is Caroline Kennedy’s and Edwinn Schlossberg’s first grandchild. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tatiana is the middle of three children: Her sister Rose, 33, is a filmmaker, and brother Jack, 29, recently graduated from Harvard Law and Harvard Business School.

Caroline is set to become the US ambassador to Australia.