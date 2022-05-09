‘Naked and Afraid XL’ contestant’s ‘horror story’ experience with leech on ‘man goods’

Naked and Afraid XL contestant Steven Lee Hall Jr. had an up close and personal experience with a small member of the Amazon rainforest. While the veteran survivalist was baiting hooks in the waist-deep water, a leech attached itself to his penis.

“I’ve been crotch deep in swamps my whole life, never had a leech right on my junk,” Hall said. “So, first leech I’ve ever had on me in any challenge, and it ends up on my junk. Everybody saw Stand By Me. That’s no bueno.”

Some leeches, like the one attached to Hall, have multiple rows of tiny teeth which they use to securely attach themselves to skin and drink blood. It can be painful and dangerous to simply yank leeches off because the teeth can tear skin as well as break off and remain embedded, which may lead to infection. Hall decided to use a hot coal to burn the leech so it would release.

“So, now not only do I have a leech on my dudeness, okay, I got a burning stick that has to go right next to my dudeness,” Hall explained. “I mean, that’s horror story stuff right there.”

While having a leech stuck to his penis literally sucked, Hall made the most of the situation with playful puns.

“Nobody needs leeches on their man goods,” he said. “It’s ri-d***-ulous.”

Naked and Afraid XL airs Sunday’s at 8 p.m. on Discovery.

