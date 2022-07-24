‘Naked And Afraid’ Reality Contestant Was 35 – The Hamden Journal

Melanie Rauscher, who appeared on two versions of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid reality show, was found dead on July 17 in Prescott, Ariz., according to reports. She was 35.

Corey Kasun, a rep for the Prescott Police Department, confirmed to TMZ that the reality star was dog sitting in the city while the homeowners were out of town. Upon their return, they discovered Rauscher dead in their guest room.

Police reported no signs of foul play or drug use. Rauscher did not leave a suicide note and the dog she was minding was fine.

Rauscher was a contestant on Naked and Afraid in 2013 and its spinoff, Naked and Afraid XL, in 2015.