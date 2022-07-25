Naked and Afraid Alum Melanie Rauscher Found Dead at 35 While Dog Sitting: ‘One of a Kind’

Melanie Rauscher, who appeared on the Naked and Afraid franchise, has died. She was 35.

The outdoor enthusiast was found dead on Sunday, July 17 after dog sitting at a home in Prescott, Ariz., according to TMZ. The homeowners arrived that afternoon to find Rauscher deceased in the bed of their guest room.

Rauscher appeared on season 7 of the Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid in 2017 before appearing on season 4 of the spin-off Naked and Afraid XL the following year.

Jeremy McCaa, who appeared with Rauscher on both the parent series and XL, remembers her in a statement to PEOPLE: “We just clicked from the moment we met. She was like the sister I never had; our relationship became like siblings and we shared a special bond.

“She always put other people before herself. She was really well loved in the Naked and Afraid community. Everyone will miss her,” McCaa adds.

Police reportedly found no obvious signs of foul play, drug paraphernalia or a suicide note. The dog was unharmed.

The Prescott Police Department and Yavapai County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rauscher was remembered as an “avid outdoor enthusiast who loved nature and all creatures big and small” in an obituary. “Melanie loved camping & hiking and finding adventure wherever she could.

Melanie Rauscher naked and afraid Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel

“Mel was a passionate athlete and deeply involved in local adult leagues. She was a diehard Eagles fan. She was a natural comedian, and her wit was unmatched. Melanie’s boisterous laugh will echo in the hearts and minds of her loved ones forever,” the obituary added.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, she served aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17 during the Iraq War. At the time of her death, she was employed at the Prescott VA Medical Center.

Rauscher is survived by parents Daniel T. and Catherine A. Rauscher (née Weissman) and sisters Jeanette, Rebecca and Alexis, as well as niece Aria and nephew Liam Parker.