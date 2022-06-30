Nadal and Kyrgios in action after Raducanu and Murray knocked out

wimbledon 2022 live rafael nadal score results highlights today – GETTY IMAGES

A host of British players are in action today across the grounds at Wimbledon on day four.

We will keep you up to date on Katie Boulter, who is first up on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova while Jack Draper and Heather Watson will also be hoping to extend their runs. Then we will turn our attention Rafael Nadal this afternoon.

Our team of reporters at the All England Club will be across everything that happens.

Order of play – June 30

Nadal, Gauff, Badosa, Halep, Kvitova, Andreescu, Watson and Kyrgios all action.

‘No father, no coach and no answers: Emma Raducanu looked lost in more ways than one’

Our Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown was on Centre Court to see Raducanu get knocked out of Wimbledon yesterday.

The 19-year-old was a forlorn figure as she trudged off the court but defiant in her press conference as she insisted she was not under pressure.

Brown writes:

Was Eddie Jones right all along when he suggested she had too many off-court distractions? Raducanu has undergone a transformation that would challenge any young woman her age. But perhaps, in the process, she has also lost a little of the devil-may-care spirit that made her such an irresistible force.

Hello there

Good morning from Wimbledon once again as we gear up for day four of the 2022 Championships.

Wednesday was a tough day for British tennis as Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Ryan Peniston and Katie Swan all crashed out of the tournament. But today is a new day and we have six more Britons in action.

Katie Boulter is first up on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova while Jack Draper and Heather Watson will be hoping to extend their runs on Court 1 and 18 respectively.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal continues his quest for the calendar grand slam while fellow French Open champion Iga Swiatek will be a good bet to extend her winning run.

On Tuesday, Swiatek announced she has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine”, scheduled for July 23 in Krakow, Poland, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Both matches will be umpired by Ukrainian Svitolina.

“For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war,” French Open champion Swiatek said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

“There will also be a special guest representing Ukraine – former (Ukraine) football player Andriy Shevchenko.”

Swiatek, who is on a 36-match winning streak, has been vocal about her support for the beleaguered country, sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat in recent months. The 21-year-old beat Jana Fett 6-0 6-3 in her opening round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday and takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

Stay with us for all the latest news and updates from SW19.