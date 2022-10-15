N.Y. attorney general asks judge to stop Trump from moving assets to new company

Reuters

Ban on guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional -U.S. judge

(Reuters) -A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed is unconstitutional, the first such ruling since the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically expanded gun rights in June. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston on Wednesday found that the law was not consistent with the United States’ “historical tradition of firearm regulation,” the new standard laid out by the Supreme Court in its landmark ruling. The decision came in a criminal case charging a man, Randy Price, with illegally possessing a gun with the serial number removed that was found in his car.