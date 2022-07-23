‘Mythic Quest’ Gets Season 3 Teaser Ahead Of Fall Return On Apple TV+ – The Hamden Journal

Apple today unveiled a first-look teaser for the third season of its critically acclaimed workplace comedy Mythic Quest, which is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ this fall.

The series created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. While its second season watched as the company’s creative director Ian Grimm (McElhenney) and co-creative director Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) departed to pursue their own venture, today’s teaser promised that this decision has actually “changed nothing.”

This time around, Ian and Poppy will continue to navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, with Dana (Imani Hakim) being forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David (David Hornsby) settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo (Jessie Ennis) returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad (Danny Pudi) tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Today’s promo sees Mythic Quest‘s former head of monetization Brad working as a janitor, also teasing a surprise appearance by known gamer Joe Manganiello. “It’s an honor, Mr. Grimm,” the actor tells McElhenney’s character in a scene shot in a performance capture space. “I’m a huge fan.”

Mythic Quest‘s teaser and its 10-episode third season were touted today at a Comic-Con panel moderated by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, who has himself played multiple characters on Apple’s show. Panelists joining him for the conversation included McElhenney, Ganz, Hornsby, Nicdao, Pudi, Burch, Hakim and Ennis.

Mythic Quest is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. The series is exec produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also serve as EPs.

Watch the teaser for Mythic Quest Season 3 above.