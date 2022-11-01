Mysterious Benedict Society, Sneakerella, Sesame Street, Heartstopper Lead Nominees

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday morning announced the nominations for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, which will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.
Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society and the movie Sneakerella lead the pack with 11 nominations each, followed by HBO Max’s Sesame Street (with 10) and Netflix’s Heartstopper and Sweet Tooth (which netted nine apiece).
More from TVLine
The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards are the first standalone expansion of the Emmys competition since 1979, marking the culmination of the first full year of the realignment between NATAS and the Television Academy.
“Putting a spotlight on children’s and family programming after years of unparalleled growth in content quality and quantity in this space is an exciting moment for the television industry,” NATAS president Adam Sharp said in a statement. “These programs entertain, inform and educate family members of all ages, and NATAS is proud to mark this milestone event and give these creators the stage they deserve.
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES
Helpsters, Apple TV+
The Not-Too-Late Show Eith Elmo: Game Edition, HBO Max
Sesame Street, HBO Max
Tab Time, YouTube Originals
Waffles + Mochi, Netflix
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
The Astronauts, Nickelodeon
The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple TV+
Raising Dion, Netflix
Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES
Doogie Kamealoha M.D., Disney+
First Day, Hulu
Heartstopper, Netflix
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, Disney Channel
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+
OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL
Better Nate Than Ever, Disney+
Muppets Haunted Mansion, Disney+
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special, HBO Max
Sneakerella, Disney+
Spin, Disney Channel
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast, Netflix
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Loretta Devine as M’Dear, Family Reunion
Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club
Rueby Wood as Nate Better, Nate Than Ever
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, Sweet Tooth
Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Sweet Tooth
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Heartstopper
William Gao as Tao Xu, Heartstopper
Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, Better Nate Than Ever
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club
Quinn Copeland as Izzy, Punky Brewster
Sammi Haney as Esperanza, Raising Dion
Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, The Baby-Sitters Club
Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Raising Dion
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, Heartstopper
Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, Ghostwriter
Sharon Lawrence as Susan, Punky Brewster
Randall Park as Dr. Choi, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, Diary of a Future President
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, Ridley Jones
Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, Baby Shark’s Big Show!
Daniel Ross as Donald Duck, Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, Blaze and the Monster Machines
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny/Marvin the Martian/Daffy Duck/Tweety, Looney Tunes Cartoons
Grey Delisle as Lola/Lana/Lily/Meryl/Cheryl/Scoots/Mopes/Mrs. Bernardo, The Loud House
Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob SquarePants
Frank Welker as Himself/Fred/Scooby, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, The Loud House
Tucker Chandler as Alex, Madagascar: A Little Wild
Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, Doug Unplugs
Amir O’Neil as Marty, Madagascar: A Little Wild
Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, Centaurworld
OUTSTANDING HOST
Tabitha Brown, Tab Time
Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Olivia Perez, The Kids Tonight Show
Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
Jack McBrayer, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show
Coyote Peterson, Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip
OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Hi I’m Sevy, Magnolia Network
Kids Baking Championship, Food Network
Nick News, Nickelodeon
Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race, YouTube.com
Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
Ada Twist, Scientist, Netflix
Molly of Denali, PBS
Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Netflix
Santiago of the Seas, Nickelodeon
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, PBS
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES
City of Ghosts, Netflix
The Cuphead Show!, Netflix
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+
Star Trek: Prodigy, Paramount+
A Tale Dark & Grimm, Netflix
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM
El Deafo, Apple TV+
Hilda and the Mountain King, Netflix
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Prime Video
Maya and the Three, Netflix
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Netflix
OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto, Disney+
Little Bird, Vimeo
Rhymes Through Times, Noggin
Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether, YouTube.com
We the People, Netflix
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA
Cat Burglar, Netflix
In Space with Markiplier, YouTube Originals
Madrid Noir, Oculus TV
Namoo, Baobab Studios
Paper Birds, Oculus TV
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign, ABC
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Hulu and Peacock
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Netflix
Maya and the Three, Netflix
My Squishy Little Dumplings, Nickelodeon
PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign, PBS
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special
Sesame Street
Waffles + Mochi
Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Heartstopper
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Sweet Tooth
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist
Alma’s Way
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
Molly of Denali
Muppet Babies
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Amphibia
City of Ghosts
Dug Days
Karma’s World
Maya and the Three
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Sneakerella
Spin
Sweet Tooth
Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Raven’s Home
The Quest
Sesame Street
Top Chef Family Style
Zero Chill
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Muppet Babies
Stillwater
Storybots: Learn to Read
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Carmen Sandiego
Ciao Alberto
City of Ghosts
Dug Days
Hilda and the Mountain King
OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES
Amphibia
Centaurworld
Hilda and the Mountain King
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Summer Camp Island
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever
The J Team
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Ruby and the Well
Sneakerella
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Cat Burglar
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love
The Tom & Jerry Show
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Friends with a Penguin,” Sesame Street
“If You Have a Dream,” Fancy Nancy
“In Your Shoes,” Sneakerella
“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
“Kicks,” Sneakerella
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Donkey Hodie
Endlings
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series
Sesame Street
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Sneakerella
Waffles + Mochi
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Bunk’d
Family Reunion
Just Roll With It
Punky Brewster
Raven’s Home
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Sneakerella
Sweet Tooth
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Making Fun
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition
Sesame Street
The Quest
Top Chef Family Style
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Beepers
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Stillwater
Trash Truck
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto
Dug Days
Maya and the Three
Monsters at Work
Olaf Presents
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
The Astronauts
Raising Dion
Scaredy Cats
Sweet Tooth
The Mysterious Benedict Society
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
City of Ghosts
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Mecha Builders
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto D
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
Maya and the Three
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Endlings
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Raising Dion
Sweet Tooth
Waffles + Mochi
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS
Big Nate
The Ghost and Molly McGee
Green Eggs and Ham
Hilda and the Mountain King
The Mysterious Benedict Society
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Heartstopper
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Sweet Tooth
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Big Nate
Centaurworld
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Monsters at Work
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
The Barbarian and the Troll
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Muppets Haunted Mansion
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Sneakerella
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Odd Squad
Raven’s Home
Sneakerella
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Canterville Ghost
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Heartstopper
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series
Sneakerella
Warped!
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP
Danger Force
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Odd Squad
The Quest
Sweet Tooth
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Better Nate Than Ever
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series
The J Team
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution
Sneakerella
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION
Danger Force
Endlings
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Raising Dion
Side Hustle
Best of TVLine
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter
Click here to read the full article.