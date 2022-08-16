‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Actor Seth Carr Signs With Gersh – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Seth Carr, known for his work in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society, among others, has signed with Gersh for representation.

Carr plays the series regular role of George ‘Sticky’ Washington on Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which has completed filming its second season. He also toplined the Netflix feature The Main Event from director Jay Karas and was seen in Marvel’s Black Panther as Young Killmonger and opposite Gabrielle Union in Breaking In.

His television credits include series regular roles on Nickelodeon’s Knight Squad and Netflix’s Free Rein. He’s also had major arcs on shows such as Bosch and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He’s also voicing a role in Netflix’s upcoming series Oni: Thunder God’s Tale.

Carr also is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.