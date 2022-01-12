MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

Conspiracy theorist and pillow maven Mike Lindell made one of his wildest claims yet.

“We already have all the pieces of the puzzle,” Lindell said on Real America’s Voice this week. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300-and-some million people.”

The U.S. population is estimated at 330 million.

It’s not clear how much the “and some” in Lindell’s claim represents, but even at 300 million, that’s nearly everyone in the nation over the age of 5.

All in prison:

Lindell made his name selling pillows and was for a time one of the most frequent faces on Fox News, appearing in both his ads and as a guest until he had a falling out with the right-wing network.

He has been a leading supporter of former President Donald Trump and pushed many of his false claims about election fraud, routinely promising that a unanimous Supreme Court decision in his favor would overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

All of his promised evidence has either not materialized or been quickly debunked, and Lindell backed out of a $5 million offer for anyone who could disprove his claims when several analysts stepped forward to collect.

Lindell is being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems in a libel case over his election fraud claims, which include debunked accusations against the company.

Given that history, observers are skeptical of his plot to imprison nearly every American:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.