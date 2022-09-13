MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s phone seized at Hardee’s drive-thru

MyPilllow CEO Mike Lindell said FBI agents pulled up to his car in a Hardee’s drive-thru in Minnesota and seized his phone — apparently as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into 2020 election interference.

The pro-Trump conspiracy theorist retold the dramatic moment live on his show the Lindell Report Tuesday — claiming his phone was seized and he was served a subpoena.

Lindell said he and a pal decided to pick up food at a Hardee’s in his hometown of Mankato after a fishing trip when three cars pulled up and surrounded his vehicle, blocking him from exiting the drive-thru lane.

“I said to my buddy, I said ‘that’s either a bad guy or it’s FBI’,” Lindell said on his show, according to a clip posted on the conservative news site The Post Millennial.

The pillow entrepreneur — known for falsely insisting Donald Trump won the 2020 election — said the agents began peppering him with questions about Colorado, Colorado clerk Tina Peters — who faces felony charges related to a security breach of her office’s election equipment — and the Dominion voting machines.

Last February, Lindell was sued by Dominion Voting Systems for accusing the company of “stealing millions of votes” and rigging the 2020 presidential election.

Mike Lindell said FBI agents asked him questions about the Dominion voting machines and Colorado. Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Shutters

From his own retelling, Lindell seemed to have dared the agents to arrest him.

“I said, ‘You know, you guys, are you going to arrest me?’” Lindell said on his show. “I said ‘I’ve been asking for you guys. This will make international… news!’”

The officers eventually informed Lindell they had “some bad news” and told him they had a warrant to confiscate his cell phone, he said.

“I said ‘If I don’t give it to you, will you arrest me then?’” Lindell said he asked the agents, noting that he runs “five companies” off his phone because he apparently doesn’t have a computer.

However, after calling a lawyer, Lindell said he handed over his phone.

Lindell, known as the “My Pillow guy” from his TV commercials, is not the only Trump ally to have their phone seized by the FBI in recent days.

Agents for the Justice Department seized the phones of longtime Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and campaign strategist Mike Roman, the New York Times reported Monday.

The department also issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week — a sign that it is intensifying its criminal probe into the former president’s role in attempts to steal the election.