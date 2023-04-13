Myles Straw had to go on the offensive to get his offense back, and it’s working

CLEVELAND — You’re gonna have to swing the bat to make something good happen. It’s a simple thought for a hitter. And yet, it is that straightforward sentiment that saved Myles Straw from a lengthy slump and now has him off to a hot start in 2023.

For much of last season, Straw’s speedy wheels were stuck in the mud, spinning but not finding any traction. Between Opening Day and Sept. 4, he had hit just .196 with a .519 OPS and 73 strikeouts in 489 plate appearances. Steven Kwan took his place in the leadoff spot, and Straw was now hitting ninth and searching for answers. His defense kept him in the lineup.

It was around the beginning of September last year that the answer became clear: swing early and swing with some aggression. But to go a bit deeper, it was about Straw no longer trying to be so decisive at the plate. He was thinking too much, and it led to opportunities in the way of hittable pitches passing him by.

In a way, he was walking to the plate with almost a more timid mindset than one looking to do real damage.

“Yeah, just kind of being in my own head, thinking too much at the plate instead of just going up and competing,” Straw told the Beacon Journal, speaking to his turnaround. “So it’s just kind of letting those things go and going up there with confidence and just staying aggressive and knowing that I belong and I’m a good player. That’s the kind of mindset you need to bring up there and it definitely makes a difference.”

Guardians center fielder Myles Straw runs after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland.

That difference, for the Guardians lineup, has been massive. From Sept. 5 to the end of the regular season last year, Straw was a completely different hitter, posting a .330 average, .377 on-base percentage and a .769 OPS while stealing six bases without being caught over his final 28 games. Suddenly, he transformed from a struggling outfielder holding onto playing time due to his defense to one of the hottest hitting No. 9 hitters in the game.

In essence, Straw needed a mental reset as a hitter. It led to a torrid finish, and the Guardians went to work building off of that progress this winter.

“We were talking about being more intent driven and looking to get th ahead out, looking to be more aggressive in the zone on those pitches rather than looking for balls and then missing the strikes that you should hit,” hitting coach Chris Valaika told the Beacon Journal. “So it was just resetting that mindset with him. And then this winter working with him, we came to Cleveland together. We did a week here just working on some technical things, but the overarching them was just the intent and looking to do damage.”

And 2023 has seen much of the same thus far. In fact, Straw has been even better, albeit in a small sample size. To open the season, he’s hitting .343 with a .489 on-base percentage and .889 OPS along with, again, six stolen bases without being caught, but this time in only 11 games.

It was a straightforward fix: go up to the plate with more intention instead of worrying about pitch selection so much. Be a hitter. It’s simpler said than done. But that thought has been the driving force behind Straw’s resurgence, and it has helped to validate, even more, the long-term contract extension he signed to be the center fielder in Cleveland for years to come.

“[He’s] more aggressive, not afraid to get his swing off early in the count and take a more aggressive swing,” said manager Terry Francona when asked about the difference in Straw now compared to a year ago. “This year he’s pulled the ball with authority a few times, which opens up the field a little bit. … I just think he’s playing with really good energy.”

To boil it down: just keep swinging. And that has been the right ingredient.

“Nothing good’s going to happen if you don’t swing the bat,” Straw said. “I’ve noticed the more we swing the bat, the more results you’ll get. So especially for a guy like myself, putting the ball in play, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Cleveland Guardians’ Myles Straw hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Straw’s surge has added a dynamic to the bottom of the Guardians lineup that wasn’t there for much of 2022. Francona now effectively has back-to-back leadoff hitters between Straw in the No. 9 spot and Kwan in the leadoff spot. Mike Zunino giving the Guardians catchers a major offensive boost has left the lineup with a considerable amount of firepower as it turns over to the top of the order.

In fact, it might end up costing Kwan a steak dinner or two. Straw has been on base so much, which ash led to more RBI opportunities for Kwan, that the latter has joked that he may need to buy him dinner. And if it continues, it might be to one of the city’s better steakhouses.

“I joke around with him that I may need to buy him a meal one of these days, and he’s actually blessed me a lot in those instances,” Kwan said. “But yeah, with him being a menace on the bases, he’s getting off first base and the next thing you know, he’s on second or third and the pitcher is obviously focusing on him as well and not as much on me. … It definitely adds to the flow of the lineup and it’s a huge asset.”

