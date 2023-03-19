Myles Hartsfield, 49ers agree to free-agent contract

Report: DB Hartsfield, 49ers agree to free-agent contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly have added more depth to their defense this offseason.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Saturday, citing sources, that the 49ers have agreed to terms on a contract with defensive back Myles Hartsfield.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Hartsfield spent the last three seasons with the Panthers and is joining San Francisco after Carolina declined to tender the 25-year-old, despite talks of a return from both sides.

The defensive back had his most productive year during the 2022 NFL season, with 59 total tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble in 15 games played.

With the 49ers, Hartsfield reunites with former Panthers defensive coordinator and interim head coach Steve Wilks, who is now San Francisco’s defensive coordinator after DeMeco Ryans’ departure.

Hartsfield now joins a 49ers defense that includes a bevy of new faces including former Atlanta Falcon Isaiah Oliver, former Pro Bowl selection Javon Hargrave and former No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell.

As the 49ers gear up for another run at a Super Bowl title during the 2023 NFL season, fans are hopeful that the defensive additions can aid in that quest.

For the time being, San Francisco will have ample time to put the winning formula together.

