Myco Hunts Sports Rights After India-Bangladesh Cricket Stream Spike – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Myco claims it experienced a 1,200% uptick in new users after becoming the first web3 video platform to stream a live sports event.

The London- and Dubai-based platform (fka MContent) acquired rights to the India v Bangladesh bilateral cricket series for the MENA region, leading to a huge boom in users compared with the previous 30 days as ex-pats flocked to watch the sport in December. Myco experienced a 431% spike in views and 344% increase in engaged sessions.

The platform allows viewers to earn tokens as they watch, with these then used to access more content. Approximately $26,250 of MContent tokens were awarded from ad revenues secured from advertizers and sponsors such as Decathlon, Menthos and GAC Motor.

Myco is now “actively looking for, an in discussions,” to secure more live sports and events, both in MENA and further afield. The service is available globally.

Vivek Chandra, Director and Head of Business at the bilateral series’ rights distributors ITW MEA, said:“Meeting Myco on completely different aspect we recognised we share the same synergy and craving to challenge existing content consumption.

“We decided to move away from traditional broadcasters and offered Myco to carry Live matches of India tour of Bangladesh on their platform as we were excited about the fact that Myco as a platform had created a gratification-based fan engagement utilizing the Web3/Blockchain technology. The success of this event is for everyone to appraise and we are excited to partner with myco for future events as well.”

This comes soon after The Hamden Journal revealed Myco had commissioned Decrypt Studios to produce a feature-length doc on the rise and fall of FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. It has also launched doc series The Blockchain Life and secured a first-look deal with The Bridge to build relationships with Southeast Asian creatives and engage with Asian viewers, simultaneously announcing a $100,000 fund for regional filmmakers.