Mychal Thompson ‘real proud’ of Klay Thompson for doing this ‘manly’ thing

Mychal Thompson ‘real proud’ of Klay for this ‘manly’ thing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson has come a long way from his rookie season in 2011, when he entered the league as a reticent shooting guard.

At age 32, Thompson is a four-time champion and established himself as one of the best shooters in NBA history. He’s also carved out a brand as one of the more interesting personalities in the league.

And he’s now a mentor to the next generation of Warriors. For his father, former Los Angeles Lakers No. 1 overall pick Mychal Thompson, that is something to be proud of.

The elder Thompson was asked on 95.7 The Game’s “Morning Roast” last week for his thoughts on Klay being a mentor to players like Jordan Poole and Moses Moody.

“That makes me feel good to see that he wants to be a mentor to the younger players,” Mychal Thompson said.

Mychal revealed that when Klay was growing up, he was fortunate enough to spend time around NBA legends like Kobe Bryant, Clyde Drexler, Rasheed Wallace and Magic Johnson thanks to his father’s connections.

“And to see him give it back to a young guy like Moses Moody and James Wiseman – it makes me feel good, makes me proud to see that he’s sharing his advice and his wisdom for the younger guys,” Mychal said. “And trying to get those guys to try to live up to their potential. That’s real manly. Klay’s being a real man about that. That’s great to see.”

Klay’s journey over the past couple of seasons has been well-documented, as he’s returned from not one, but two long-term injuries to get triumphantly back to the mountaintop this past season with another NBA championship.

Along the way, he’s gained wisdom, perspective and taken the initiative to help younger players who were in his shoes 11 years ago.

And he’s made his father proud.

