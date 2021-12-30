Myanmar military massacres people, burns villages

The Hamden Journal

Syria Reports Israeli Strike on Syrian Port of Latakia

The port of Latakia, Syria, was targeted by an Israeli strike in the early morning hours of December 28, the Syrian Ministry of Defense said.The Israel Defense Forces did not comment “as a matter of policy,” the Times of Israel reported.A fire erupted in the port, causing “significant material damage,” Syrian military officials said. A nearby hospital was among buildings damaged, Syrian state media reported.This footage was published by the Facebook page Press Office in Latakia Governorate, and shows firefighters at the scene. Credit: Press Office in Latakia Governorate via Storyful

