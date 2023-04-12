Matthew McConaughey and the mess on the plane.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images/Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey was recently on a Lufthansa flight that dropped 4,000 feet while midair.

The actor said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and his tray table “is what held me down.”

McConaughey called it a “hell of a scare.”

Back in March, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey were traveling on a Lufthansa flight to Germany that hit severe turbulence and dropped 4,000 feet before it made an emergency landing near Washington, DC.

Several passengers were taken to hospital following the incident, and the McConaugheys were shaken but unhurt.

In Entertainment Tonight’s sneak peek from Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, the 53-year-old star recalled that he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when the plane initially dropped, and he was only held down by his tray table.

He said: “My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened. I just immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on.”

The actor explained that he and Camila held hands in anticipation of more turbulence, before pointing out that other passengers were also panicking around them.

“[We] held hands just saying, ‘OK, is that it? Is there another one coming?’ Another one did come. It was odd. You hear people’s reactions. Some people were ghost silent. Some people had big bursts of laughter. And it was not like, ‘Oh, this is fun.’ It was like, ‘I’m in shock,'” McConaughey explained.

He also called it a “hell of a scare” before saying he felt a “100% feeling of, ‘I am not in control. I have no way to get control of this situation.'”

At the time of the incident, Camila shared footage of the scary plane ride on her Instagram.

“Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS,” she wrote.

Speaking to Ripa, McConaughey went on to say that the drop itself was bizarre because everything on the plane was floating for a few seconds due to zero gravity.

Story continues

He explained: “It’s suspended disbelief. I mean, it’s zero gravity. Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn’t that long — one, two, three, four — and then everything just comes crashing down.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star noted that the steel of the plane “buckled,” and he was worried whether the aircraft could take the damage. Thankfully, he was sitting with a friend who happened to be a pilot.

McConaughey said: “He was calm as could be. I was like, ‘Can the plane hold that?’ And he was like, ‘These things are so tested, that yes, don’t worry, the plane structurally can hold that.’ That was a big relief.”

He added: “I was like, ‘If something’s wrong, can you fly this thing?’ And he was like, ‘No problem.’ And I was like, ‘Great, love to hear that.'”

Read the original article on Insider