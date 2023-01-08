My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.

-
Last summer, my sister and I booked a concierge suite on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
The ship itself only has suites on board and ours was 332 square feet plus a large balcony.
I found the room to be super spacious with ample room for both of us and all of our stuff.
Last summer, I sailed on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer on a 10-day all-inclusive cruise around the Mediterranean.
My sister and I spent $12,599 each to share a concierge suite with two twin beds.
The room was 332 square feet, making it about double the size of most cabins I’ve stayed in on other ships.
Upon entering the room, I was surprised by how spacious it truly was.
There was also a large seating area with a couch, coffee table, TV, and cabinet with glasses and extra storage.
On the opposite wall was a cabinet with refillable water bottles, bottles of water, and fruit.
Directly in front of the bed was the sliding door to a massive furnished balcony.
The room also had a large walk-in closet. My sister and I hadn’t packed light so having all of this space was incredible.
Inside the closet was plenty of hanging space and a chest of drawers.
There were also two monogrammed robes for our use during the voyage.
Our room had a set of drawers and a desk, which gave us even more storage.
Our suite’s bathroom was easily the largest I’ve ever had on any cruise ship.
It had a large soaking tub and an oversized shower.
The room also had luxurious L’Occitane products and other essentials, like cotton pads and sewing kits.
There was plenty of storage for all my toiletries, including eight shelves underneath the sink.
Overall, the room had plenty of space for two people. We didn’t feel cramped in the slightest and found it enjoyable to be in our room.
Read the original article on Insider