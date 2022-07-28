Fans of “Inside the NBA” on TNT can sleep easy tonight, because it appears Charles Barkley is staying put.

The fan-favorite analyst who had a Hall of Fame career in the NBA had been flirting with the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series over the last few weeks, but told Dan Patrick last week, “When I leave New Jersey Thursday night, when I leave the golf course, if I don’t have an offer in hand, it’s over.”

“No, they haven’t offered me anything,” Barkley told Golfweek on Thursday afternoon after walking off the 18th green at the LIV Golf pro-am for the circuit’s third event this week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. “My number one priority is Turner, and I’m not gonna keep Turner in limbo. So that’s my priority.”

“They’ve given me everything I have,” added Barkley.

No stranger to celebrity and pro-am events, Barkley enjoyed his first LIV experience and is curious to see what the crowds are like this week, but he’s unsure if he’ll hang around for the weekend’s competition. He will, however, continue to support LIV and its players, as well as the PGA Tour.

“I’ve got friends on both tours, it was great to see some of my friends I haven’t seen in a minute like Brooks, Bryson, Pat Perez, I wish these guys great success,” Barkley explained. “I’m gonna support LIV, I’m gonna support the PGA Tour. But like I say, as of now, I don’t know anything. I haven’t been asked anything. I wish I could give somebody an answer, but I don’t know anything.”

