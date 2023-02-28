‘My Name Is Earl’ Star Jason Lee Signs With Buchwald – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: My Name is Earl star Jason Lee has signed with Buchwald for representation in all areas.

Lee recently joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Netflix/Shondaland murder-mystery series The Residence, based on the Kate Anderson Brower book of the same name, and will star opposite Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, and Ken Marino.

The multihyphenate is widely recognized for playing the lead role in the Emmy-winning comedy series My Name is Earl, which aired on NBC for four seasons and earned him two Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. He also starred in the TNT series Memphis Beat, produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, which ran for two seasons. His other television credits include Greg Garcia’s Raising Hope and the NBC/Broadway Video series Up All Night, opposite Christina Applegate and Maya Rudolph.

On the film side, Lee starred in Vanilla Sky and the Oscar-winning Almost Famous for director Cameron Crowe. He’s also worked with directors Barry Sonnenfeld (Big Trouble), Lawrence Kasdan (Mumford), Rebecca Miller (The Ballad of Jack and Rose), and Tony Scott (Enemy of the State). Animation credits include the voice of Dave in Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise, which has grossed over $1 billion for Fox, and Syndrome in Pixar’s The Incredibles.

A former professional skateboarder, Lee is the co-founder and co-owner of Sterio Skateboards, which manufactures and distributes skateboard decks, equipment and apparel, as well as produces skate videos. He also has a passion for photography, with his works having since been featured in multiple group and solo exhibitions, magazines, and books.

Lee continues to be repped by Ken Richman and Robby Koch at Hansen Jacobson.