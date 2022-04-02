My mild hip pain turned into a sharp pang in my hip and groin. Should I be concerned?

Q. I am a 40-year-old athletic trainer who has had a mild ache in my left hip for about a month. Last night, I woke up with a sharp pain in my left hip and groin. I am having pain walking and I feel a catching sensation. There has been no change in my workout routine and no history of an injury. What’s happening?

A. There are multiple reasons for developing hip pain.

Pain in the buttock that radiates down the leg may be coming from your back ”sciatica.”

Pain on the outside part of the hip can be related to a tight muscle known as ITB syndrome. Groin pain is worrisome as it usually means a problem within the hip joint itself.

Chronic overuse impact activities can result in a stress fracture of the hip. A tear in the labral cartilage of the hip can result in groin pain and catching. Arthritis can lead to hip and groin pain but the onset of these symptoms tends to be more gradual.

I recommend you see an orthopedic surgeon ASAP as a delay in care could result in serious consequences. The physician will likely get X-rays and possibly an MRI to establish an accurate diagnosis and facilitate the best treatment.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to [email protected]