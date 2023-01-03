Kate Bosworth/Justin Long Exchange Love Notes on Her 40th

Justin Long is showering Kate Bosworth with love on her 40th birthday!

On Monday, the Accepted actor, 44, shared a romantic birthday tribute to his girlfriend alongside a carousel of sweet Instagram photos showing the couple laughing, eating, drinking, kissing and watching a sunset from a dock.

“She is 40! 🥳💛🎂” Long began his post. “She is also the best part of my day, everyday – even when we’re not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind.”

The star went on to offer more loving details about his partner and their relationship.

“She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed,” he wrote about Bosworth. “She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known. She’s fiercely committed to the truth. She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better – all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food.”

“She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday HANSAAAY🎂🥳”

In return, Bosworth penned a post in celebration of her boyfriend.

“You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill,” she wrote. “Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever 💛 xx “

Friend and actor Aaron Paul was among those who commented on Long’s love letter.

“My god I love this love story. Love to you both my friends. So damn happy you found each other.❤️” the Breaking Bad actor, 43, wrote.

Bosworth and Long, 44, sparked relationship rumors in March after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve been photographed strolling the streets of New York City and kissing on the beach in Hawaii. Long also opened up about their relationship during a podcast appearance, saying he’s “never had anything like this before.”

Before going Instagram official, Bosworth posted a playful and adoring tribute to Long with a carousel of photos, including one shot of the Barbarian actor holding her in his arms.

“Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻,” Bosworth wrote in the May 2021 post. “THANK YOU for lifting us up … you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)”

Long jokingly commented, “That’s ALL you wrote about me??? Well … I admire your restraint.”

He continued, “I joke because this is embarrassing and too much … I’m going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are — all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow.”

Back in June, Bosworth celebrated her boyfriend’s 44th birthday with a romantic social-media tribute of her own, complete with a photo gallery of some of the couple’s memorable moments together.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know 💛 ,” Bosworth wrote alongside the post.

She concluded her caption, “Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”

In the first photo, both Bosworth and Long wore matching red and shared a kiss. The collection of images featured behind-the-scenes shots of the couple sharing intimate moments and silly selfies.

Long commented, “Fine! I’ll start following you! 😜 Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received 🎁💛💛💛 (I’m going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;)”