My family of 4 spent $65 at Oga’s Cantina in Disney World. After finally getting a table, I wouldn’t go back.

I got a walk-up table at Oga’s Cantina in Hollywood Studios.Jill Robbins

After trying to get reservations at Oga’s Cantina for years, we finally got lucky with a walk-up.

The theme and decor at the Hollywood Studios bar are straight out of the “Star Wars” movies.

My family enjoyed our visit, but the experience is overrated, and I won’t be rushing to return.

It can be hard to get an advanced reservation at Oga’s Cantina.Jill Robbins

The immersive theming is fun for “Star Wars” superfans.

There’s even a droid DJ at Oga’s.Jill Robbins

Oga’s is a galactic watering hole located on the fictional planet of Batuu. The general vibe of the interior closely resembles the Mos Eisley Cantina in the 1977 film “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

My husband and one of my sons are obsessed with “Star Wars,” but my other son and I aren’t as into it.

The employees are fully in character, which makes for some pretty fun banter.

There’s a list of “rules” written in the Batuu language.Jill Robbins

The bartenders and servers are in character and direct the guests to read the rules upon entry.

These are written in Aurebesh, the language on Batuu, and include no Kowakian monkey-lizards; no staring, fighting, or biting; and cleaning up after animals or droids.

This level of immersion was definitely fun for “Star Wars” fans.

We weren’t lucky enough to snag a booth, but we got a standing-room-only table.

There are only a handful of booths at Oga’s Cantina.Jill Robbins

There are a few booths at Oga’s — I counted six. But otherwise, it’s standing-room-only with a few high-top tables.

We shared our table with another party of four, and there was little space between our groups.

My kids (11 and 12) did OK, but younger or shorter kids may not be able to reach the table.

Oga’s serves drinks ranging in price from $6.50 to $85.

One of the drinks has a fizzing topping.Jill Robbins

Oga’s is primarily a bar, and it’s best known for its fun mix of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

My husband and I ordered cocktails for $17 each. We tried the Fuzzy Tauntaun (peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice with tangerine, pure cane sugar, and “buzz button” tingling foam) and the Bespin Fizz (rum, yuzu purée, pomegranate juice, white-cranberry juice, and a cloud swirl).

Our server playfully warned me that the foam on my Fuzzy Tauntaun (made from the buzz-button herb) wasn’t safe for humans. I’m happy to report I survived, although there was a definite tingling/numbing sensation in my mouth.

My kids ordered Jabba Juice ($7), which had orange-pineapple juice, kiwi, cantaloupe, and blueberry popping pearls.

There are also two options for souvenir cups ($35 and $45). There’s also a souvenir beer-sampler board for $85, which comes with four small pours served in rancor teeth.

The souvenir cups and boards are unique, and true “Star Wars” lovers might find them splurge-worthy.

There are also snacks on the menu, but the options are limited.

Batuu Bits snack at Oga’s Cantina.Jill Robbins

Because Oga’s is more of a bar, there are only two food items on the menu.

We ended up ordering the Batuu Bits ($11), which is an assortment of crispy snacks with a dip.

There’s also a Happabore Sampler ($21), which includes meats, cheeses, and pork crackling.

With the four drinks and the appetizer, our bill came to $65.

We had fun, but it’s a one-and-done spot.

Bartenders serving drinks at Oga’s Cantina.Jill Robbins

I’m glad we finally got the opportunity to visit Oga’s Cantina, but I don’t think we have to come back.

Although kids are welcome at the bar-like spot, I don’t think it’s ideal for younger fans.

Oga’s is a fun experience, but it isn’t a relaxing one. It may not be ideal for parents who want to get off their feet or take a break from holding a small child.

There’s also a 45-minute time limit, and the two food options on the menu aren’t super satisfying.

I’d rather spend my money somewhere we could relax and have a full meal or a more substantial snack without feeling rushed.

