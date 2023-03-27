‘My face represents who I am’

Justine Bateman, 57, is known for starring alongside Michael J. Fox on the popular ’80s sitcom “Family Ties.”

Now, over 40 years since the show premiered, she’s reflecting on how aging has affected her appearance, as well as the public’s reaction to her decision to go without plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures of any kind.

“I needed to Google something to um, do a little research and remind myself of something that happened when I was… famous,” Bateman explained on “60 Minutes Australia.”

“So I put in my name, googled my name, ‘Justine Bateman,’ and then the auto complete came up with, which was ‘looks old. Looks old.’”

“Family Ties” actress Justine Bateman is embracing how her face looks, sharing she doesn’t care about beauty standards.

“I was like, ‘What?’ And I looked at the pictures that they had as evidence and I… couldn’t see what they were talking about,” she said.

Since that realization, Bateman has voiced her disdain for societal’s definition of modern beauty, even writing the book “Face: One Square Foot of Skin” in 2021.

Her beliefs are simple. “I’m saying, forget about your face. That’s what I’m saying. Get at the fear that is making you think that the fact that your face is wrinkled is gonna ex-out a bunch of opportunities for you,” she shared.

Justine Bateman realized people cared about her appearance when she Googled herself.

In “Family Ties,” Bateman starred as Mallory Keaton, a young girl fixated on vanity, fashion and boys.

She was just a teenager when she landed the famous part.

Bateman admitted that while there are plenty of things she could have altered, now, at age 57, it’s not something she will pursue.

“I feel like I would erase not only all my authority that I have now but also, I like feeling that I’m – I am a different person now than I was when I was 20.”

Justine Bateman and Michael J. Fox played siblings Mallory and Alex Keaton on the hit ’80s show “Family Ties.”

“I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence,” she said of her aging.

“When you say, ‘Is there beauty in aging?’ aren’t you really saying, ‘Do you think it’s possible for other people to find aging beautiful?'” she posed on the news program.

“And like, I just don’t give a s—,” she said of other people’s perception of aging.

“I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it, and so that’s basically the end of the road.”