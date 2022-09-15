‘My ex-lover made me become Anna de Rothschild’

The mysterious brunette who posed for photographs with Donald Trump on the Mar-a-Lago golf course, sparking fears of a security breach at the former president’s Palm Beach residence, has been called everything from a Russian spy to a money launderer who passed herself off as the heiress to the storied Rothschild fortune.

But Ukrainian-born Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, exclusively told The Post that she’s nothing of the sort. She said she is the victim of a smear campaign, allegedly orchestrated by a spurned lover, who allegedly stalked her, branded her as a spy for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and filed spurious lawsuits against her from Montreal to Miami in a bizarre effort to win her back.

“What boils my blood most is people even thinking I’m Russian or a Russian agent,” she said in a phone interview, refusing to disclose her current location for fear of reprisals. “Russian people don’t exist to me since they invaded my country and killed my family and took homes.”

In 2019, Inna Yashchyshyn began posing as Anna de Rothschild. She claims her ex, Valeriy Tarasenko, made her change her name to help boost his daughter Sofiya’s singing career and help lure business investors.

Yashchyshyn, who said her brother had been called up for military service after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, earned worldwide attention after photographs of her with Trump and US Senator Lindsey Graham emerged just days after dozens of plainclothes FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago in search of classified materials.

The photographs were taken in 2021 and published by a Pittsburgh newspaper, which suggested that Yashchyshyn had snuck onto the compound, posing as Anna de Rothschild to make contacts and create new streams of business. Now, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va) said he is calling for an investigation.

Valeriy Tarasenko with his daughter Sofiya, now an 18-year-old electronic musician who performs under the name Sofiya Rothschild. Courtesy of Inna Yashchyshyn

The allegations came from Valeriy Tarasenko, a Ukrainian-born entrepreneur based in Miami and Montreal who Yashchyshyn described as an abusive former lover she met eight years ago, according to allegations in court papers seen by The Post.

In an affidavit filed in a Miami-Dade County court in February, Tarasenko describes Yashchyshyn as “an active member of an international criminal organization.” He went on to describe how she allegedly purchased false identities using the surnames of some of the world’s wealthiest dynasties. In addition to Rothschild, his affidavit claims she took the name Anna Kruger, posing as a member of the Krugers of Canada, who made their fortune in paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as the name Inessa Cavalli, which linked her to the Roberto Cavalli fashion empire in Italy, worth more than $500 million.

Yashchyshyn said that she was invited onto the Mar-a-Lago property by a friend of her ex-boyfriend’s daughter Sofiya, who was staying in a guest house near the property in May 2021. OCCRP

According to Tarasenko, Yashchyshyn worked for some of the biggest and most brutal oligarchs in Russia, and indirectly for Putin — allegations that Yashchyshyn categorically denied.

“She is a brilliant con artist,” Tarasenko told The Post. He attached what he said were several fake identity documents to his affidavit, alleging that Yashchyshyn had purchased them to “defraud US politicians and other people of influence into believing that she is related to the Rothschild family.” Court documents show there is a US passport, featuring Yashchyshyn’s photograph and the name Anna de Rothschild, as well as a Miami driver’s license using the same alias and the address of a sprawling $18 million mansion on Miami’s exclusive San Marco Island.

In an interview with The Post last week, Tarasenko, 44, denied that he was ever in a romantic relationship with Yashchyshyn, and said that he had hired her as a nanny for his two daughters, beginning in 2014.

“Sofiya Rothschild” posing in a luxury residence in downtown Montreal. Pictures of her face covered by hearts or stars are her social media trademark. Instagram

In response to Tarasenko’s allegations, Yashchyshyn said it was Tarasenko who forced her to incorporate limited liability companies for him in Montreal and Miami, and call one of those companies Rothschild Media Label Inc. to help promote the fledgling music career of his eldest daughter Sofiya, 18.

“He felt that if Sofiya changed her last name to Rothschild, she would have a better chance of making it big in America,” Yashchyshyn told The Post, adding that Sofiya began referring to Yashchyshyn in public as “her aunt, Anna de Rothschild.”

Sofiya promotes herself as Sofiya Rothschild on social media posts. Her Instagram page, which has nearly 27,000 followers, features videos of electronic music concerts and photographs of the leggy blonde musician at locations in Montreal and Miami with her face obscured by a baseball cap. The Rothschild Media Label represents one other musician in addition to Sofiya and boasts “collaborations” with other young artists, according to its website.

A US passport shows Inna Yaschyshyn as “Anna de Rothschild” and says she was born in Russia, when she was actually born in Ukraine.

According to a promotional post on the Rothschild Media Label’s website, “Sofiya Rothschild, otherwise known as ‘So‘Fiya,’ is a Canadian singer, songwriter, producer, and performer making waves in the industry ever since the release of her debut single ‘Talk To Me Nice.’ A talented musician — she knows how to play the saxophone, piano, and the trombone — Sofiya creates energetic and unique music in all genres ranging from pop to house with inspiring lyrics that come from the heart.”

Sofiya Tarasenko did not respond to requests for comment and there is no indication that she was involved in any misconduct.

Social media posts identifying Yaschyshyn as Anna de Rothschild have recently been scrubbed from the internet.

Sofiya poses in Miami in front of a fleet of luxury cars. She is represented by The Rothschild Media Label, which Yashchyshyn registered as a company under the orders of her ex, she claims.

Yashchyshyn also claimed that Tarasenko ordered her to use fake documents to attract investment to multiple businesses. She said that he would send her out on dates with bankers and financiers and later text the men using her phone, allegedly hitting them up for cash for a string of businesses he controlled in Miami and Montreal.

As for allegations that she snuck into Mar-a-Lago, Yashchyshyn said that she was invited onto the property by a friend of Sofiya’s, who was staying in a guest house near the property in May 2021.

“I didn’t tell anyone my name, and no one asked for identification,” she said, adding that she was at the Mar-a-Lago compound on May 1 and May 2, 2021, when she was invited to play golf with a family she had met at the resort. Later, Yashchyshyn said she had lunch at the golf course, where Trump was at a nearby table. She periodically sent texts and videos of her time at the club to Tarasenko, who allegedly monitored her every move, she said.

“Sofiya Rothschild” in Miami, the city where Yashchyshyn posed as her aunt “Anna de Rothschild.” Instagram

In a Canadian court earlier this year, Yashchyshyn portrayed Tarasenko as a jealous lover. “If I ran away he will make my life a nightmare by filing fake legal surprises against me,” she claimed in court.

The alleged first “surprise” was a domestic abuse complaint that Tarasenko filed on behalf of Sofiya against Yashchyshyn in December in Miami-Dade County court. In response, Yashchyshyn filed a restraining order against Tarasenko, alleging emotional and physical abuse. Tarasenko has “regularly” violated that order, according to her attorney Andrew Smallman.

Yashchyshyn visiting the Dominican Republic in 2019 on behalf of the charity United Hearts of Mercy which she claims was yet another Tarasenko scam. @unitedheartsofmercy/Instagram

Now she says she fears for her life and for that of her parents, who live in Illinois. She claims that Tarasenko has sent texts to her family calling her a child molester and last year allegedly sent two armed men to her parents’ home “to threaten and harass,” she said.

“I am so stressed out,” she told The Post. “He painted me as the worst person in the world, and he is killing me with lies that he has told the media.”

Yashchyshyn also said Tarasenko was behind a dubious charity, United Hearts of Mercy, which was registered in Canada in 2010. The non-profit had its charitable status revoked in 2018 for failing to file reports to the IRS for three consecutive years, according to public records. Yashchyshyn resigned as the charity’s president in February in Miami.

Registed in both the US and Canada, United Hearts of Mercy purported to help some of the world’s poorest children, but its activities were so mysterious, its charitable status was revoked. @unitedheartsofmercy/Instagram

“It [the resignation] was part of the way I was trying to get away from Valeriy, who held me hostage for years,” she said, adding that she began moving some of her possessions out of his Miami home beginning in November, when she was plotting her escape. After she left, she said Tarasenko allegedly threatened her, but at the same time would send a flurry of texts professing undying love and promising to marry her.

“Baby, sorry it turned out this way,” said one of the texts, translated from Russian for the Miami lawsuit and sent Nov. 17, three days after she left him. “I love you so much.” The text, seen by The Post, was followed by three heart emojis.

“He controlled me, and look what happened when I tried to leave?” Yashchyshyn told The Post, adding that friends and supporters advised her to go to the authorities. “They say leave because authorities will protect me, but now I am left fighting and I’m alone.”