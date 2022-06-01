“My Deepest Hope Is These Two Intelligent And Capable Men Talk This Out’ – The Hamden Journal

Jada Pinkett Smith on Wednesday finally addressed Oscar night on her weekly Red Table Talk.

Before launching into a show that addresses the 147 million people living with alopecia “including me,” Smith began her show with her first public statement about the Academy Awards and how her husband Will slapped Chris Rock on stage.

“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our Alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition, and to inform people about what alopecia actually is. Now about Oscar night my deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heel, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years: and thats keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

More to come…