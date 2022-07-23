My contract has me set for life, other QB contracts don’t affect me

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract two years ago, and since then other quarterbacks who have accomplished less than Mahomes have signed contracts that pay more money per year, with more guaranteed, and over shorter terms that will allow them to hit free agency again sooner. But Mahomes says he’s not concerned.

Mahomes said on Friday, after Kyler Murray became the latest quarterback to sign a lucrative deal, that his own contract set him up for life, and he’s not worried about being the highest-paid quarterback in football.

“When I signed my deal, I knew I was going to be pretty set for life, regardless of what the market kind of happens,” Mahomes said. “But you just keep playing. Money is one thing, but when you get those Super Bowl rings, at the end of your career, I think that’s going to be what you look back upon. I think I’ve made enough money from the football field and obviously off of it as well, that it won’t matter at the end of the day.”

Mahomes also said he expects more young quarterbacks, like Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, to sign new deals that eclipse his own in terms of per-year average pay.

“The next guy is the top-paid guy,” Mahomes said.

That’s a good description of why Mahomes left a lot of money on the table when he agreed to a 10-year contract with the Chiefs, rather than signing a shorter deal that would allow him to become a free agent again during his prime. The next guy to sign a new contract is the top-paid guy, and Mahomes won’t sign a new contract any time soon. The Chiefs got a bargain when they got Mahomes to sign for 10 years.

