‘My Brilliant Friend’s Margherita Mazzucco Signs With ICM Partners – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Italian actress Margherita Mazzucco, best known for her starring role as Elena in HBO and Rai’s My Brilliant Friend, has signed with ICM Partners for representation.

Mazzuco landed the lead role of Elena Greco in My Brilliant Friend in a school and city-wide audition when she was 16. Created by Saverio Costanzo, the Neapolitan drama based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling series of books, takes place in the 1950s and beyond. The series wrapped its third season last month and has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which will be based on Ferrante’s The Story of the Lost Child, the fourth book in her quadrilogy.

Mazzucco can next be seen starring in the film Chiara, directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli for Vivi film and Rai 101.

Mazzucco also is repped by Gioia Levi of Carol Levi and Company in Rome.