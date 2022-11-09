MVP, best surprise, best tank job & most disappointing season

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The 2022 NFL regular season is at its midway point. With eight (or nine) games in the books for teams in an eighteen-week season, it’s time to take the pulse of the league and hand out some hardware.

After checking in once more on the surprising hire of Jeff Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts, Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote most of this week’s podcast to handing out a set of midseason awards: some real, some made up by the staff.

Of course there are discussions of who should be this season’s MVP, coach of the year or offensive and defensive rookies of the year, but the real fun comes when it’s time to hand out hardware for best surprise team, biggest tank job & most disappointing year for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

0:25 More head scratching about the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach

15:20 Fake 2022 midseason awards: most surprising good team, most surprising bad team, best attempt at tanking, most disappointing QB season

39:30 Real 2022 midseason awards: MVP, coach of the year, comeback player of the year, offensive & defensive players of the year, offensive & defensive rookies of the year

Please support Terez Paylor’s legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

