Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

(Bloomberg) — Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.

The first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who didn’t say when he gave the talk, has undertaken a dramatic restructuring that initially cut the firm’s headcount in half.

Hate speech impressions on the social network are lower and reported impersonations have fallen, according to the slides which cited data with mid-November dates.

New user signups are at an all-time high, averaging over 2 million a day for the seven days to Nov. 16, the slides also showed. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he sees a path to Twitter having more than 1 billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.

Musk has said Twitter will relaunch its paid Verified services Friday, after a series of delays and mishaps over fake accounts. Twitter Verified is his attempt to distinguish between different classes of users, and increase revenue.

