Musk/Twitter Deal Hits Major Roadblock

Well, he did say that he didn’t care about the economics.

Last month during a TED appearance, Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk said that his bid to acquire Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report was “not a way to make money.”

“I don’t care about the economics at all,” he said

That may be for the best, because so far the economics haven’t been looking especially healthy.

On April 13, one day before Musk made his $44 billion bid to buy the microblogging site, shares of the electric vehicle maker were selling for $1,022.37.