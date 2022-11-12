Musk tells Twitter employees to show up at the office or ‘resignation accepted’

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly reiterated his expectations about going into the office to the social media platform’s staff.

TWITTER TURMOIL CONTINUES UNDER MUSK, TRIGGERING FTC WARNING

“If you can physically make it to an office and you don’t show up, resignation accepted,” he said during an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees, Platformer Managing Editor Zoe Schiffer reported in a tweet.

FOX Business reached out to Twitter for comment.

Musk previously announced he would discontinue remote work at Twitter in a companywide email Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. He reportedly said the expectation will be for employees to work from the office for at least 40 hours per week, with any exceptions requiring his personal approval.

ELON MUSK WARNS TWITTER EMPLOYEES OF ‘DIFFICULT TIMES AHEAD,’ ENDS REMOTE WORK REPORT

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The email came nearly two weeks after the Tesla CEO completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. He reduced Twitter’s headcount by roughly 50% last week.

A photo illustration of Twitter owner Elon Musk.

In the email, Musk also warned Twitter employees of “difficult times ahead,” according to Bloomberg. He had said in a tweet several days prior pertaining to the layoffs that the company was “losing over $4M/day.”

Twitter headquarters stands on 10th Street in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022.

During the all-hands meeting on Thursday, Musk allegedly said “bankruptcy isn’t out of the question” if the company’s cashflow doesn’t improve, according to Schiffer and The Information.

THERE’S A SUBTLE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TWITTER’S NEW $8 VERIFIED BADGE AND ITS TRADITIONAL CHECKMARK

Musk has made numerous changes to the company since taking it over, including the launch of a verification badge purchasable for $8 per month.

Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.