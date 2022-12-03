Musk says Twitter might have interfered in Brazil elections

Twitter might have interfered in another national election, Elon Musk said.

The social media platform’s personnel may have tried to swing the political tide in Brazil toward left wing stalwart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who ousted the country’s far right leader, Jair Bolsonaro.

“I’ve seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates,” Musk tweeted early Saturday in response to a user who asked him to get to the bottom of any other national elections Twitter had inserted itself into.

Within minutes, Musk also faced calls for disclosures about recent elections in Israel, India, and Canada.

Lula da Silva eked by Bolsonaro during an Oct. 30 runoff election with 50.90% of the vote.