Musk Promises "Epic" End of the Year to Tesla Fans and Investors

Musk Promises “Epic” End of the Year to Tesla Fans and Investors

by

Elon Musk is accustomed to making spectacular declarations. 

The serial entrepreneur is never stingy with promises that keep the flame alive around the premium electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla  (TSLA) . He remained faithful to this tradition during the company’s third-quarter earnings’ call. 

Indeed, the chief executive officer announced that Tesla was going to have an “epic” end of the year despite third quarter results which somewhat disappointed the markets.

“We’re looking forward to a record breaking Q4,” Musk told analysts in his opening remarks. “It looks like we’ll have an epic end of year.”