Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

It’s a promise that will delight Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report fans and investors. 

After days of wondering about their hero Elon Musk’s intentions regarding Tesla, they can now breathe. The Tech tycoon, whose energy has been devoted since the beginning of April on Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report, has just made a big commitment. He just promised he doesn’t plan to sell Tesla stock after recent trades.

“No further TSLA sales planned after today,” the billionaire wrote on Twitter on April 28, in response to a post from the account Whole Mars Catalog, indicating that Musk had just sold some of his 173 million Tesla shares.

